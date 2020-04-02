Tom Hoing and Max Foley, engineering students at Missouri University of Science and Technology, deliver the first run of over 1,000 face shields for medical personnel to Dr. Brian Kriete, otolaryngologist and medical director of surgical services at Phelps Health, a medical health system based in Rolla.

Hoing, Foley and other Missouri S&T students have been working for the past two weeks on fabricating the face shields, brackets and masks for Phelps Health physicians, nurses and other medical staff.