Due to public health concerns, Meramec Regional Planning Commission Board of Directors and the Transportation Advisory Committee will not meet April 9.

The board meets monthly, except for July, on the second Thursday of each month. At this time, the Meramec Regional Planning Commission said their next board meeting will be Thursday, May 14. The Transportation Advisory Committee will reconvene before the June 11 board meeting.

“We have decided to cancel the April 9 meeting as our local governments are transitioning due to COVID 19, just as we are,” said Executive Director Bonnie Prigge. “Our Executive Committee will be handling the time sensitive business electronically. If we are not able to meeting in May we will consider a virtual meeting, as we do have that capability.”

The Meramec Regional Planning Commission and the Phelps County Public Housing Agency offices are closed to the public; however, staff continues to work both in-house and remotely.