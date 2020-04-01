Specialists out of the Phelps County MU Extension office will be providing online programs in the month of April. Programs will include natural resources, youth, nutrition and health programs. These programs are available to anyone.

Natural Resources will offer Tree Talk Tuesdays at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays. The Zoom link is https://umsystem.zoom.us/j/628379765. Topics will include common tree measurements, forest stand improvement, chainsaw maintenance, and forest wildlife. On Thursdays in April, there will be virtual Lady Landowner Lunches. These will also be in Zoom. Women landowners are encouraged to grab their lunch and head to the computer to discuss topics related to forest and wildlife management. The link for these is https://umsystem.zoom.us/j/315494895. Both of these programs are free.

Health and Nutrition will offer a Mediterranean Diet program on Thursday, April 2 at 10:30 a.m. The program will talk about this heart healthy, longevity enhancing and well... delicious diet. Participants can register at https://extension2.missouri.edu/events/eating-by-the-mediterranean-diet-in-missouri-nutrition-thursday or by going to the Phelps County Extension Facebook page.

Missouri 4-H is providing multiple virtual learning opportunities for all Missouri youth. You can check out their programs at www.facebook.com/missouri4h. They are offering QuaranTIME each day at 10 a.m. and 4H Live: Online Learning at 3:30 pm. These are interactive sessions with MU-Extension specialists in a variety of topics.

