Captain Benjamin C. Jones, director of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Recruiting and Community Outreach Division announced the promotion of Trooper Antonio “Tony” Sandoval Jr.

Sandoval, Recruiting and Community Outreach Division, General Headquarters in Jefferson City, has been promoted to corporal and will remain the full-time recruiter for Rolla Troop I and Springfield Troop D.

Sandoval was appointed to the Patrol on Jan. 18, 2004, as a member of the 82nd Recruit Class. Upon completing his training at the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop C, Zone 4, South St. Louis and Jefferson counties. He transferred to Troop D, Zone 7, Newton and McDonald counties, in August 2007. Sandoval transferred to Zone 11, Jasper County, in February 2017. In December 2017, Sandoval transferred to the Career Recruitment Division as a full-time recruiter covering the Troop D and Troop I areas. The Career Recruitment Division and Office of Community Engagement and Outreach merged effective April 1, 2019, becoming the Recruiting and Community Outreach Division.

Cpl. Sandoval grew up New York City, NY, and later moved to Yauco, Puerto Rico, where he graduated from Luis Munoz Marin High School in 1991. He served in the U.S. Air Force from December 1994 to December 1998, where he achieved the rank of E-4 and served in the 305th Security Police Squadron. Prior to his appointment with the Patrol in 2004, he was employed as a police officer with the Sapulpa Police Department in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Cpl. Sandoval and his wife, Carisa Setchell, have three children Sean, Amielia, and Julianna.