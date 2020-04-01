Southwest Baptist University announced today that it is adjusting its admissions process on all campuses — Bolivar, Mountain View, Salem and Springfield — during the COVID-19 global pandemic, including making applications test-optional.

“Prospective students may have concerns about not having access to information needed to complete an application, and we are removing those barriers,” said Darren Crowder, dean of enrollment management. “With ACT and SAT canceling spring testing dates, we may have applicants who have yet to take one of these tests.”

SBU is making these temporary amendments to the application process for undergraduate students:

Test scores are not required. Scholarships and other financial aid will be awarded. However, to potentially improve academic scholarship eligibility, students may elect to take the online Classic Learning Test (CLT). High school GPA scores may be self-reported.

Additionally, the University is offering individual online visits for as long as in-person visits are suspended. Group visit events are cancelled for the remainder of the academic year, but the Admissions Offices are working to develop online experiences for these events.

“Our admissions counselors remain available to visit with students and their families and help walk them through the admissions process,” Crowder said. “They are available by phone, email or social media.”

For more information, visit www.SBUniv.edu/admissions or call (417) 328-1810 for the Bolivar campus; (417) 934-2999 for the Mountain View campus; (573) 729-7071 for the Salem campus; or (417) 447-8670 for the Springfield campus.