Rolla, St. James and Newburg school districts have extended their school closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest announcements come as the cases of coronavirus disease 2019 continue to grow in Missouri each day, and follow President Donald Trump extending federal social distancing guidelines to April 30.

Rolla 31 School District will remain closed until Thursday, April 30. Superintendent Dr. Aaron Zalis said in a health and safety statement for the district that all co-curricular practices and other after school activities are canceled during this time.

St. James R-I School District will remain closed through Friday, May 1. The district has tentative plans to reopen school on Monday, May 4, the district’s update said.

Newburg R-II School District will remain closed through the end of April. The district said in its update that current plans are to have students return to school Monday, May 4.

All three districts said they will continue to monitor the recommendations made by local health agencies as well as the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Residents can visit each district’s webpage for more detailed information on learning opportunities and changes in learning structures:

• Rolla 31 School District: https://www.rolla31.org/district

• St. James R-I School District: https://stjschools.org/

• Newburg R-II School District: http://newburg.k12.mo.us/

Food Distribution for Rolla and Newburg school districts

Rolla 31 School District

Food distribution began March 30. The district plans to continue to food distributions at Truman Elementary School, Rolla Junior High School and Wyman Elementary School.

Food delivery will continue by school buses at their scheduled stops. The district will assess its efforts and make adjustments, Zalis said.

Currently, Rolla Public Schools on-site pick up will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the main front office entrance of Wyman Elementary, main front entrance of Truman Elementary and main front circle drive at Rolla Junior High.

Rolla bus drivers will have food available at the following mobile sites on April 1 and Friday, April 3:

VFW Hall

•15035 US Hwy 63

•10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Shriners Club

•15795 Missouri Highway 72

•11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kokomo Joe’s

•10450 State Route V

•10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Vichy Road and Woodcrest

•Vichy Road

•11:10 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

Academy Sports

•Lower Lot at 1575 Westside Drive

•12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Information will be updated on the district’s website.

Newburg R-II School District

The district will continue to deliver free meals as the district has done since March 18. If children are not receiving meals parents should email Mrs. Webb at: jwebb@newburg.k12.mo.us or Mrs. Barnes at: dbarnes@newburg.k12.mo.us or call the school 762-9653, Superintend Lynne Reed said in the update.

She added that there are no income guidelines and meals are for any children up to 18 years old who request them. Parents who have lost their jobs during the crisis are also eligible to receive a free meal.