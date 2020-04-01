The Pulaski County Health Center today released that a Pulaski County resident who tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 died Tuesday night.

The health center urges people to continue to follow current social distancing orders to help protect the community.

The health center has confirmed eight positive COVID-19 cases in Pulaski County. Three people have recovered after testing positive, the health center said.

“Stay home if you can. If you are working, go to work and go home. Be sure you are working at a safe distance from co-workers. If you need groceries or other household necessities, get what you need and then go home. Enjoy the outdoors on your own property and don’t invite over the entire block,” the health center said in a Facebook post today.