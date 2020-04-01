Rolla's self-response rate is 33 percent, as of March 31.

Today is Census Day, the day that determines who is counted in the 2020 Census and where they are counted.

The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. Responding to the 2020 Census is vital to shaping the future of communities.

Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and informs legislative district boundaries. They also inform how hundreds of billions of dollars in public funds are allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers to communities for public services and infrastructure like hospitals, emergency services, schools and bridges each year over the next 10 years.

The Census 2020 Response Rate Map shows that Phelps County’s self-response rate from households that responded to the 2020 Census online, by mail or by phone is 33.2 percent compared to the state’s self-response rate of 38 percent.

While Rolla’s self-response rate is 33 percent, as of March 31.

The community can use the interactive Self-Response Rate Map on 2020census.gov to stay up to date on Census response rates.

How Residents can Respond to the Census amid COVID-19

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Census Bureau has adjusted 2020 Census operations to:

• Protect the health and safety of Census employees and the American public.

• Implement guidance from federal, state, and local health authorities.

• Ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities.

The public is strongly encouraged to respond online. Residents can complete the questionnaire at: https://my2020census.gov/.

The adjusted operations include:

Census takers will drop off invitations at the front doors of 5 million households through May 1. These households can respond online now—even without their invitation—by providing their address. Census Bureau staff will assist people with responding online at places such as grocery stores and community centers from April 13 through August 14. Census takers will follow up with households that haven’t responded yet around some colleges and universities from May 7 through August 14. Census takers will interview households in person that have not responded online, by phone, or by mail from May 28 through August 14. The Census is encouraging administrators of facilities like nursing homes, prisons, and student housing to choose an option for counting their residents that requires less in-person contact from April 16 through June 19. The Census is working with service providers at soup kitchens, shelters, and regularly scheduled food vans to count the people they serve April 29 May 1. Census takers will count people under bridges, in parks, in all-night businesses on May 1.

When you respond:

Respond for where you live as of April 1, Census Day. Include everyone who usually lives and sleeps in your home as of April 1, even if they are staying somewhere else temporarily. This includes relatives, friends, roommates and anyone else who lives and sleeps in your home most of the time — even children under age five and babies born on or before April 1, even if they are still in the hospital. Count college students where they live while attending school. If they live on campus in university/college housing such as dorms or fraternity and sorority houses, they will be counted by school officials and do not need to respond. However, if they live off campus in private housing or apartments, they should respond to the census on their own using their off-campus address even if they are currently staying elsewhere.