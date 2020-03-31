Webster University's Rolla campus will host a virtual information session on April 8 for prospective students interested in the campus's counseling degree programs. The event will be from 6-6:30 p.m. and offered via WebEx, an online meeting platform.

“Throughout the year, we typically host multiple information sessions for students interested in Webster’s local offerings,” said Dr. Greg Edwards, the campus director. “We understand now is not a safe time for public meetings, so we decided to bring this event directly to everyone’s home.”

At the virtual information session, prospective students will be able to learn more about the format of the university’s counseling degree programs and the admissions process.

“The only differences between this and an on-ground meeting would be that we won’t be able to give you a tour of the campus, and we won’t have any refreshments,” Edwards said. “However, if it was possible to offer everyone some virtual popcorn and virtual cookies, we would do it in a heartbeat.”

Anyone who RSVPS and attends this virtual information session or schedules an alternative time will have the university’s $50 application fee waived.

To RSVP or schedule an alternative time, email rolla@webster.edu.