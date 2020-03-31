Walmart and Sam’s Club’s CEO’s announced today additional steps the company is taking to promote a safe and healthy workplace as the company continues to deal with the spread of COVID-19.

As the COVID-19 situation has evolved, Walmart had decided to begin taking the temperatures of its associates as they report to work in stores, clubs and facilities, as well as asking them some basic health screening questions.

Walmart will begin sending infrared thermometers to all stores, clubs and distribution centers. It will take up to three weeks for thermometers to arrive. Once thermometers are there, Walmart will begin taking the temperature of its associates as they report to work, according to today’s release.

Walmart will also share a new framework with associates regarding healthy behaviors at work, asking them to remember three numbers: 6, 20 and 100.

— The amount of space between people to maintain social distancing is 6 feet.

— The length of time required to wash hands with soap and water is 20 seconds.

— Anyone who has a temperature that is 100 degrees or higher should stay at home.

Today, Walmart shared that it will send masks and gloves to all its stores, clubs and distribution centers. The masks will arrive in one to two weeks, and any associate that wishes to use them can do so. The masks will be high-quality masks, but not N95 respirators – which should be reserved for at-risk healthcare workers.

Additionally, Walmart now has a website dedicated to all the ways it is supporting associates, customers and the community during this crisis. The site includes all announcements to date and important store information, https://corporate.walmart.com/here-for-you.