The Rolla City Council, by emergency declaration, adopted an ordinance approving a “Stay at Home” order at the special council meeting held on Monday, stating the ordinance only affects individuals who reside within Rolla’s city limits.

In a release today, Mayor Louis Magdits said the expressed intent of the ordinance is “to ensure the maximum number of people stay at home to slow the spread of coronavirus disease 2019, while enabling essential services to continue.”

“The ordinance reinforces the need to be diligent in such efforts for the health of all of our citizens,” Magdits said.

The approved ordinance, is scheduled to go into effect on Monday, April 6, and does stress that individuals are ordered to stay at home except to maintain essential activities.

“The ordinance goes on to urge essential businesses stay open to provide those essential services. Lastly the ordinance encourages all citizens and businesses to practice safe-distancing and sanitary practices as recommended by the CDC,” Magdits said in the release.

The approved ordinance identifies essential businesses that will remain open as grocery stores, gas and service stations, home improvement stores, contractors, banks and professional offices, essential manufacturing operations, restaurants with delivery or take-out, to name a few, Magdits said.

“The ordinance is not intended to intimidate or frighten individuals and in fact encourages citizens to stay active and to enjoy the outdoors while practicing safe distance practices,” Magdits added.

Over the next few days the city will be providing further guidance on which businesses are deemed “essential” under the ordinance, according to the release.

The Rolla Daily News will provide an update on Monday's City Council meeting.