The Pulaski County Health Center received notification of the eighth confirmed COVID-19 case for the county.

The health center said in a release tonight that the person is a household member of a previously released case. To protect the patients’ right to privacy, identifying information would not be provided.

The health center is currently working with other public health system partners to conduct an investigation in an effort to identify any individual that may have come in close contact with the positive individual to monitor them for symptoms and assist in the containment of the virus.

The health center said its important that every member of the community continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention basic hygiene preventative measures.

These measures include — avoiding contact with people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, proper hand-washing, cleaning frequently used surfaces, and staying home when sick.

The health center said it is also important for residents to stay home when they can.

“Only go out to go to work or to get necessities for your household,” the health center said in its release.

Meanwhile, the Gasconade County Health Department announced its first positive case of COVID-19 today. The Gasconade County Health Department said the case is not travel related.