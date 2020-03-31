All Clear Pumping and Sewer started to clean and inspect Boonville sewer mains 7 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Water Street, Ashley Road, Second Street and Main Street.

Work will progress from north to south in the area bounded by those streets.

The will will happen 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until at least April 30.

The city is working with All Clear Pumping and Sewer in association with MECO engineering. The work will be accomplished without sewer line restrictions, though residents may notice noises, gurgling and occasional odors coming from househould drain lines, particularly floor drains.

The cleaning and inspection is part of the city’s ongoing sanitary sewer maintenance program.