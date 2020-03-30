Rolla Municipal Utilities said there may be road closures and isolated outages today as crews works to complete the replacement of a pole that was hit last night on South Rolla Street north of Lanning Lane.

Rolla Municipal Utilities in a Facebook post today said residents should avoid the area on South Rolla Street as crews work to replace the pole after stabilizing it overnight.

“To ensure the safety of our linemen and support staff, there may be road closures and isolated outages as we complete the replacement,” Rolla Municipal Utilities said.