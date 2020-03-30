The Missouri Department of Economic Development has compiled the latest resources available to assist area businesses impacted by the global coronavirus pandemic.

More information is available at ded.mo.gov/coronavirus .

Financial Relief and Assistance Programs

SBA Disaster Loans

The SBA is working to improve their website to handle the increased volume of applicants. For specific questions or assistance in applying, call the SBA hotline at (800) 659-2955.

Some tips when applying:

•Review the SBA Fact Sheet (English and Spanish)

•Attend one of the SBA's free webinars

•Incomplete applications are one of the top reasons for denial

•To avoid long wait times, try applying or calling during off-peak times

USDA

USDA Rural Development has taken a number of immediate actions to

help rural residents, businesses and communities affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Guidance on Unemployment, Closures and Layoffs

Missouri Department of Labor FAQ for Businesses & Workers

Information on unemployment, workers’ compensation and discrimination

Employment Transition Team

Helps employers meet legal obligations while connecting employees to new career and training opportunities

State Issued Regulatory Relief

•Department of Labor

◦Relaxing the work search requirement for claims

◦Waiving the week waiting period

◦Waive charging COVID-19 related claims on the employers’ unemployment insurance accounts, to help employers avoid negative impact on their payroll tax rate

•Department of Revenue

◦Extended the tax filing deadline to July 1

◦Granting automatic extensions on expiring driver licenses, nondriver licenses and instruction permits

•Department of Natural Resources

◦Now accepting requests for enforcement discretion for businesses that may not be able to maintain compliance due to workforce shortages

•Department of Insurance and Commerce

◦Waiving statutes and rules for pharmacists, nurses and other health care fields to keep more professionals in the workplace and able to help combat the virus

•Executive Order

◦Allowing restaurants to sell unprepared foods

Support for Essential Businesses

Federal Guidance on Defining Essential Business

At time of writing, there has not been a list of essential sectors released at the state level. The Department of Homeland Security has issued national recommendations for essential businesses, but local ordinances and directives may be more restrictive and/or prescriptive in your area.

Staffing Resources for Essential Businesses

Missouri One Start is working to help essential businesses staff up to meet demand.

Manufacturing and Supplying PPE for Missouri's Health Care Providers

The state is reviewing offers from more than 200 PPE suppliers and manufacturers, and is still accepting new offers for assistance. Face shields, surgical gowns, and gloves are the highest need areas.