The American Red Cross has an ongoing need for blood donations amid uncertainties with novel coronavirus disease.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Red Cross has scheduled three emergency blood drives in April at the Signature Event Center, 1701 Martin Springs Drive, in Rolla.

American Red Cross will have the first blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. The second blood drive is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, with the third blood drive form 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 9.

For an appointment, please visit redcrossblood.org, enter sponsor keyword “RollaMo” or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Individuals can also make an appointment by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

The American Red Cross encourages residents to complete the RapidPass® online health history questionnaire to help speed up the donation process.

To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years old, or 16 years old with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years old and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

The American Red Cross thanks the Signature Event Center for donating the facility for the blood drives.