Two people are in custody after the body of a Missouri man was found wrapped in a large piece of carpet.

DOE RUN — Two people are in custody after the body of a Missouri man was found wrapped in a large piece of carpet.

Authorities say the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Anthony D. O'Harver of Farmington. The body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. Friday. St. Francois County deputies responding to a property damage call found the body near the property of the person reporting the damage.

Two Farmington residents, a 25-year-old woman and 24-year-old man, were arrested. It wasn't immediately clear if formal charges have been filed.