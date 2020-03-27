The South Central Regional Veterans Group was grateful for the Route 66 Parrot Head club.

The club recently celebrated their birthday with a party at a local winery, using their birthday party as a fundraiser for the Rolla Veterans Memorial Park — a concept that is said to have originated from a 2004 letter to the editor of The Rolla Daily News, which asked why Rolla didn’t have a veterans park.

President of the Route 66 Parrot Head club, Rob Koppenhoefer, presented a $500 check to Glenn Gibson, chairman of the South Central Regional Veterans Group.

“We want to thank the Route 66 Parrot Head club for their generosity. This donation will help us in our efforts to raise $40,000 for a large pavilion,” Gibson said.

The South Central Regional Veterans Group was initially the Veterans Memorial Park Committee; however, the committee felt the name should be changed to represent veterans from the various counties that make up the South Central Region.

The committee changed its name to the South Central Regional Veterans Group and formalized the intent to include all veterans, regardless of their agency affiliation, from Phelps, Pulaski, Crawford, Dent, Howell, Laclede, Maries, Oregon, Shannon and Texas counties.

Anyone interested in supporting the Veterans Memorial Park, can send donations to SCRVG, P.O. Box 1691, Rolla, MO 65402.