The National Weather Service forecast office in Springfield issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Rolla that remains in effect until 9 p.m.

Potential strong to severe storms are forecast for the area beginning 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. mainly along and north of Interstate 44, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service states potential impacts include — cloud to ground lightning, large hail up to golf ball size and damaging wind gusts.