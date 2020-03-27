The City of Rolla Environmental Services Department will hold the yearly residential city-wide spring clean up on Saturday, April 4.

All items must be to the curb by 6 a.m. Examples of items that will be accepted are furniture, microwaves, televisions, old clothes and normal household trash.

Items that will not be accepted are appliances, water heaters, yard waste, paint, tires, or construction debris such as sheet rock, shingles, concrete or rock.

Loose items should be in boxes or bags and small pieces of lumber should be bundled or boxed. Rollout trash containers will not be emptied.For more information call the Environmental Services Department at 364-6693.