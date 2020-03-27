The Missouri National Guard will be mobilized to help in the state's response to the expanding COVID-19 pandemic that has infected more than 500 people.

In an executive order issued Friday morning, Gov. Mike Parson directed Adjutant General Levon Cumpton to call into active service any Guard units that are necessary to protect life and property and support civilian authorities.

“The COVID-19 crisis is constantly developing and changing, but we are taking steps each and every day to slow the spread and protect public health and safety,” Governor Parson said. “Mobilizing the National Guard will help us provide more immediate resources to our citizens and enhance Missouri’s ability to overcome this global pandemic.”

President Donald Trump on Thursday approved Parson's request to designate Missouri as a major disaster area, which will provide federal funding to support the response effort.

As of Thursday afternoon, Missouri had 502 known infections from the novel coronavirus that causes the disease known as COVID-19. There have been eight deaths in the state tied to the pandemic.

The Guard is providing specialized health and safety training to all personnel mobilized in response to the call and guidance that all soldiers, airmen, and civilians have already received from the Department of Defense and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The National Guard is ready and poised to assist local and state civilian authorities in response to COVID-19,” Cumpton said in the news release issued by Parson's office. “The Guard has flexibility in utilizing resources and deploying them around the state where they are most appropriate.”

Under Parson's emergency declaration for the state, gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited, schools are closed until at least early April and most restaurants and other service establishments are limited to delivery or curbside service. In the state's largest metropolitan areas -- Columbia, Springfield, St. Louis and Kansas City -- are under stay-at-home orders that will last until at least the last week of April.