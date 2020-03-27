The Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general declared a public health emergency effective today due to the evolving threat of COVID-19.

FORT LEONARD WOOD — The Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general declared a public health emergency effective today, March 27, due to the evolving threat of COVID-19.

This declaration provides Fort Leonard Wood additional avenues and greater access to health care resources to fight COVID-19, and achieves the greatest public health benefit while maintaining operational effectiveness. It also ensures that commanders have the appropriate and necessary authorities to take all actions required to assure the community’s safety, and establish a total force compliance.

The order is in place for days 30 days, with the option to terminate or extend based on emerging requirements.

“We want to emphasize – this decision is not in response to an increased threat or spread of COVID-19 at Fort Leonard Wood,” said Maj. Gen. Donna Martin, MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general. “This is primarily about making sure our commanders have the necessary authorities to issue guidance centered on total force compliance and safety.”

For additional information about public health emergency declarations, visit:https://home.army.mil/wood/application/files/9515/8534/8014/hpcon_info_paper.pdf

A video of the declaration can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/fortleonardwoodmissouri/videos/2359132767712281/

More information on Fort Leonard Wood’s response to COVID-19 can be found at: https://home.army.mil/wood/index.php/coronavirus.