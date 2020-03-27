Food for Morgan County will hold distributions at the previously announced dates and times. There will be changes in our routine.

To protect our clients, their families and our volunteers as many are in the high risk groups for the coronavirus, we ask that when you come for the distribution you remain in your cars. Someone will come to you to collect information (have your F4MC card ready, or your ID). We will register your family, sign you in and bring food to your car. Please have space (trunk if possible) easily available for placement of food in your car. This will help all to avoid crowds and to protect our community.

As we are unable to allow families to make choices in the food they are receiving during these times, please if there is something you cannot use share with another family. Remember we will be giving away what we receive in donations. You may find that your family will not receive as much as in the past but hopefully our community can work together so that all receive enough.

If you or someone living in your household are sick or display symptoms, please stay at home. If your family is in need of food, call 573-789-7473 to request assistance.

Remember as well, you may write a note each time you wish to allow someone else (family member, caregiver, or neighbor) to pick up your food. Upcoming April distributions are: 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 2; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 8; Thursday, April 16; and Wednesday, April 22.

Each household may attend one distribution per month. If this is your first time to attend, you must bring a proof of residency (ex.: ID with correct address, utility bill, voter registration card or official paperwork from Division of Social Services indicating the correct address), date of birth for each family member living in the home as well as the total monthly income for the household. This food is distributed in cooperation with the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri.