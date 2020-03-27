The Camden County Health Department has confirmed its second positive case of COVID-19 in Camden County. The individual is an adult, in their 50s with no travel history.

The Camden County Health Department has confirmed its second positive case of COVID-19 in Camden County. The individual is an adult, in their 50s with no travel history. The patient’s identity will remain confidential; therefore, we will not be releasing any personal information about this case.

The Camden County Health Center has notified this individual and they have been instructed to follow DHSS and CDC guidelines in regards to isolation. We have identified and notified close contacts in order to monitor them for symptoms and contain spread. This investigation is ongoing.

It is important that each and every one of us continue to practice basic preventative measures to help decrease the spread. Please comply with the Governor’s Social Distancing order. These measures, as outlined by the Director of MO DHSS include: social distancing of at least 6 feet, avoiding eating or drinking inside restaurants or bars, no gatherings of more than 10 people, and as recommended by CDC; avoiding contact with people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, proper hand-washing, cleaning frequently used surfaces, and staying home when sick.

The Camden County Health Center is taking necessary precautions to keep our patients and community safe and will continue to diligently monitor the COVID-19 situation and follow CDC guidelines to help protect the public health and limit spread of this infection.

We highly encourage, if you suspect that you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, call your healthcare provider before seeking care. Our Community Partners are working hard to develop several options for testing with a physician’s order to increase availability.

We will continue to update our Facebook page with current information as new information is available.

If you have questions, please consult a factual source, such as www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or www.CDC.gov. The community can also call MO DHSS 24-hour hotline (877)435-8411.