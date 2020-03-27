Two University of Missouri police officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The department wrote in a news release the officers are currently being treated in isolation. Columbia/Boone County Health officials are investigating the case to assess if others are at risk and will notify those who need to take precautions or monitor for symptoms.

MU Police spokeswoman Sara Diedrich said she could not comment beyond what was included in the news release. The release quotes Chief Doug Schwandt as saying the health and safety of officers and the campus community are top priorities.

“The health and safety of our officers and the campus community are top priorities for our department,” Schwandt said. “MUPD is following all CDC recommendations for first responders and using personal protective equipment, when appropriate.”

The university halted in-person instruction on March 13 and has issued increasingly more restrictive orders. Most campus employees are either working from home or on leave and classes will resume online-only on Monday.