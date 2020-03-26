All changes take effect today.

AAFES Main Exchange and Mini-Mall: Normal business hours. Customers encouraged to use credit/debit or gift cards to minimize the handling of cash

AAFES Restaurants and Food Court: Normal business hours with take out only

Army Emergency Relief: AER has launched a portal to provide the latest information about their response to COVID-19 http://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/covid19/?fbclid=IwAR0At3OFH07GVe1l-cyDVof-tj5euyVVGK721ZSrLk23fqfEPRkS_fLQbOY

Army Community Service: Normal business hours

Auto Skills Center: Closed

BOSS Corner / BOSS Program: Closed

Bruce C. Clarke Library: Closed

Chapel Services: All Religious Services and Religious Education events on Fort Leonard Wood are postponed until further notice except for the 43rd Adjutant General Battalion Initial Entry Training Services. Religious Services for the Brigade Soldiers will be conducted by the unit Chaplains. Additional information will be distributed by the individual unit Chaplains. We will Stream on Facebook Live one Catholic Mass at 9 a.m. and one Protestant Service at 10:30 a.m. These can be viewed on the Religious Support Office Facebook. Easter Sunrise Service is canceled. Services will be streamed, as usual, on Easter Sunday and have an Easter theme.

Child Development Centers/Childcare: Child care available for mission critical personnel only

Commissary: Hours have been adjusted to allow for cleaning and re-stocking. A designated shopping time from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays through Fridays has been established for senior citizens aged 65 and older and for Tier 1 teleworkers who are eligible to shop at the Commissary. Regular shopping hours are Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 100 percent ID checks will be conducted to reduce the number of visitors. Limits to some items may apply

CYS classes and SKIES: Postponed until further notice

Daugherty Bowling Center: Closed

Davidson Fitness Center: Closed

Defense Military Pay Office: Pay related document submissions will only be accepted by the Defense Military Pay Office (Finance) electronically at:

•Unit Transmittal Letters: dfas.leonardwood.jfl.mbx.dmpo-leonard-wood-utl@mail.mil

•Pay Inquiries: leonardwood.jfl.mbx.dmpo-leonard-wood-pay-inquiry@mail.milSoldiers should speak with their unit S1 before submitting any documentation. We will continue to do our in-processing and separation/retirement briefings in room 1118, bldg. 470

Dining Facilities: All open for normal operating hours

Family Child Care: Normal operations

Fire Stations: Closed to visitors. Call to reschedule any non-emergency services conducted by the firefighters

FMWR Events: Additional MWR events have been postponed or cancelled. Please check the MWR Facebook page or website for the complete list.

General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital: See bottom of page

Golf Course: Closed

ID Card Facility: Normal operations

IHG Hotels: Business centers and fitness centers at both the Holiday Inn Express and Candlewood Suites are closed. Shuttle service has been suspended until June 1. Weekly socials have been canceled through Sept. 30. Starting March 21 grab and go breakfast will be offered to be taken back and eaten the individual’s room.

Lake of the Ozarks Recreation Area: Closed

Legal Assistance Office: Operating remotely (via telephone consultation) for all attorney consultations. The office is also open for limited hours to perform notarizations and powers of attorney. An attorney is also available for emergency services

•Attorney Consults: call 573.596.0629 to schedule an attorney consultation. If your consult involves reviewing documents such as a contract or court order, you will be asked to scan the document to the attorney prior to your conference

•Notary Service and Powers of Attorney: the office will be open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. on Mondays AND Wednesdays

•Emergency Services: for emergency services of any kind such as immediate Special Victim Counsel consultation, domestic violence representation, or advice on a time sensitive issue such as an immediate court hearing, contact the office at 573.596.0629 or 596.7215 and you will be referred to an attorney for immediate assistance

Leisure Travel: Closed

Main Exchange: Normal business hours

Military Clothing Sales: Normal business hours

Morelli Heights: Closed

Museum Complex: Closed

MWR Warehouse: Closed

North Express: Normal business hours

Outdoor Recreation: Closed

Ozark Tavern: Closed

Pershing Community Center: Closed

Piney Valley Golf Course: Closed

Pippen Youth Center (Middle School and Teen Center): Closed

Rec Plex: Closed

South Express: Normal business hours

Specker Gym: Closed

Tax Center: Closed to further tax return customers and is not accepting any new returns for processing. Staff will complete returns for customers who have already dropped off their files and will schedule appointments for pickup, signature and filing when health protection guidelines allow

Thrift Shop: Normal operations

Training Support Center: The TSC is only issuing or accepting turn-ins with units that have appointments. No walk-ins will be seen until further notice

USO: Will close on weekends to prevent gatherings of large people

Veterinary Services: Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but will not be taking out-patient appointments or doing anesthetic procedures until further notice

Youth Sports: All sports postponed until at least May 1

General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital: In a continuing effort to continue caring for your health care needs, while improving social distancing and the conservation of personal protective equipment, the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital on Fort Leonard Wood is set to make the following changes beginning Monday, March 23.

•For visitation, GLWACH will only allow one visitor per patient and that visitor will be the same person during the patient’s stay.

•Pharmacy refills: It is now mandatory for patients to either call the refill line at 800.245.1953 or 573.596.0128, or login to the TRICARE Online Patient Portal at https://www.tricareonline.com/tol2/prelogin/desktopIndex.xhtml. The automated service will give you the time and date to pick up your refill. Refills will only be picked up at the Main Exchange Pharmacy at this time.

•Entering the hospital: All patients and visitors must enter the hospital through the main hospital entrance, primary care entrance or emergency room entrance.

The main hospital and emergency room entrances are open 24/7 and the Primary Care Clinic (middle door) entrance is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.These are the only entrances accessible for routine access to GLWACH.Patients will be prescreened upon entering. Personnel are located at each of the three entrances (main hospital door, the door nearest the emergency department and the main sliding doors by the Primary Care Department) and will ask about recent travel, symptoms and contact with individuals who have a confirmed case of COVID-19. This enables GLWACH staff to help direct you to the correct location for screening, treatment or testing.

•Primary Care Clinic: In order to ensure patients receive the care needed while remaining safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our team at the Primary Care Clinic is transitioning many routine visits to virtual-care visits. This means clinic team members will call and schedule a time to speak with the patient about health care needs. Handling appointments over the phone or with the secure messaging system which is already in place will lessen foot traffic in the hospital and improve social distancing.Patients who need to come into the clinic will be scheduled with staggered times, with those 50 and older receiving the earlier morning appointment times followed by well-baby visits for infants through six months in age in the early afternoon. All others will follow.For those 50 and older, a pharmacist will be available for counseling and hand delivery of medications within the Primary Care Clinic from 7:30 to 10 a.m. to alleviate their need to be in a pharmacy waiting area.

Patients with allergy and infusion needs will continue to be seen on a scheduled basis.

•Dermatology Clinic: Only urgent referrals will be seen at the Dermatology Clinic. Routine referrals will be delayed for 60 days.

•Optometry Clinic: The Optometry Clinic will only be serving the Soldier recruit mission and provide emergency services, but otherwise will be closed.

•Elective surgeries have been cancelled at this time.

•Dental clinics are performing acute care visits only.

•Mother Baby Unit: Regular care will continue with the Mother Baby Unit.

•Urgent Care Clinic: An urgent care clinic, located across from the current Emergency Room, will be open Monday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

•Soldier Centered Medical Team Sick Call will be located at the Urgent Care Clinic from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m.

* This list will be updated as more information is available