Due to concerns for the safety of the public and the employees of Phelps County during the SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 virus pandemic, the Phelps County Commission has ordered public access to the Courthouse restricted for the foreseeable future.

Members of the public are asked to contact office holders and department heads at the numbers listed below if they wish to conduct business in courthouse offices, Phelps County Clerk Pamela Grow stated in a release today:

Assessor: 458-6135

Circuit Clerk: 458-6210

Collector: 458-6155

Community Service: 458-6069

Coroner: 201-4605

County Clerk: 458-6115

County Commission: 458-6120

Extension Office: 458-6260

Health Department: 458-6010

Juvenile Division: 458-6075

Prosecuting Attorney: 458-6170

Public Administrator: 458-6080

Recorder of Deeds: 458-6095

Road Department: 426-3864

Senior Companions: 458-6180

Treasurer: 458-6130

Main Switchboard Number: 458-6000

If the matter is to be dealt with inside a courthouse office, the office holder or department head, will, with courthouse security personnel, provide escort into the office, Grow stated.

Residents should visit the website for Phelps County:phelpscounty.org for email addresses of all office holders and department heads.

“The government of Phelps County asks the citizens of the County for their patience during this unsettled time. This decision will be reviewed and revised as needed,” Grow said.