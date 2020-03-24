Due to concerns for the safety of the public and the employees of Phelps County during the SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 virus pandemic, the Phelps County Commission has ordered public access to the Courthouse restricted for the foreseeable future.
Members of the public are asked to contact office holders and department heads at the numbers listed below if they wish to conduct business in courthouse offices, Phelps County Clerk Pamela Grow stated in a release today:
Assessor: 458-6135
Circuit Clerk: 458-6210
Collector: 458-6155
Community Service: 458-6069
Coroner: 201-4605
County Clerk: 458-6115
County Commission: 458-6120
Extension Office: 458-6260
Health Department: 458-6010
Juvenile Division: 458-6075
Prosecuting Attorney: 458-6170
Public Administrator: 458-6080
Recorder of Deeds: 458-6095
Road Department: 426-3864
Senior Companions: 458-6180
Treasurer: 458-6130
Main Switchboard Number: 458-6000
If the matter is to be dealt with inside a courthouse office, the office holder or department head, will, with courthouse security personnel, provide escort into the office, Grow stated.
Residents should visit the website for Phelps County:phelpscounty.org for email addresses of all office holders and department heads.
“The government of Phelps County asks the citizens of the County for their patience during this unsettled time. This decision will be reviewed and revised as needed,” Grow said.