The Missouri State Highway Patrol has suspended all written and skills-based driving tests statewide in view of recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Colonel Eric Olson announced today the immediate suspension of driving tests at all locations in Missouri through April 6.

Olson said this includes tests for an operator’s license, a commercial license and motorcycle testing.

The patrol is monitoring the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and will update the public on testing as more information becomes available.