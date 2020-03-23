Consumers who think they have been gouged on prices during the coronavirus pandemic have a new, easier way to report overcharging to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

In a news release, Schmitt said a new web page will include questions about the specific incident that is suspected price gouging, including the name of the retailer, the time of the transaction and other information what the consumer expected the price to be or if prices for the same product are significantly lower at another retailer nearby.

The web page can be found at ago.mo.gov/civil-division/consumer/price-gouging.

“Monitoring and combating price gouging in Missouri is one of our top priorities moving forward, and we want to make it as easy as possible for Missourians to report what they’re seeing in their communities,” Schmitt said in the release.

Monitoring and prosecuting price gouging is a priority as the state deals with this public health crisis, the release stated. In early March, the office issued a consumer alert warning of price gouging and phishing, as well as several other consumer alerts relating to COVID-19 scams.

Schmitt is also working with Amazon to combat price gouging, utilizing their market analytics to identify bad actors for potential action, the release stated.