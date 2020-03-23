Utility work could impact commutes through Friday.

Rolla Street between 10th St. and 11th St. will be closed 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday for utility work, city engineer Darin Pryor said.

Ninth St. between Pine and Rolla streets will be closed from 7 a.m. Thursday until 3 p.m. Friday, Pryor said.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes, and should expect delays. All work is weather permitting.

“As always we ask that you obey the signs and watch for the workmen. We do appreciate your patience and cooperation,” Pryor said in a release on Monday.