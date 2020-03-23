The Pulaski County Health Center has provided the locations of potential coronavirus exposure in the community on Monday, following the health center confirming the third and fourth positive COVID-19 cases in Pulaski on Sunday.

The health center said people who were at the locations around the same time as the patient diagnosed with coronavirus are at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms. The patient is a household member of the first positive COVID-19 case, the health center reported on March 19, and some locations may be the same.

The health center said there is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop, and people who have spoken to a member of the Pulaski County Health Center have already been informed of their risk to the patient.

The health center said the patient on March 9 was at Richland Town and Country Supermarket in the morning. After 10 a.m. on March 10, the patient voted at the Swedeborg School Polling area. The patient was at the Lebanon Hospital Radiology Department after 2 p.m. on March 13 and was at Laquey School District meetings and discussions on March 16.

The health center said the patient was most recently in the emergency room at General Leonard Wood Community Army Hospital after 6 p.m. on March 17.

People who have symptoms of a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, as well as shortness of breath and cough, can call the health center's office at (573) 736-2217 to have a screening to determine if monitoring and quarantine is required. People can also email the health center after hours at pulaskicovid@gmail.com.

The health center also advises community members to use social distancing and stay at home when possible because not every person will be tested who could be carrying the virus.

“Many people carrying this virus do not even know they are because they have no symptoms at all or they have symptoms of the common cold, allergies or influenza,” the health center said in a Facebook post on Sunday.