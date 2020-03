The Phelps County Clerk’s Office has suspended Passport Acceptance Facility Functions due to contagion concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

This will be reassessed April 2, Phelps County Clerk Pamela Grow said.

Residents can visit www.travel.state.gov for additional information.