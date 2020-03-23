A March 17 visitor to the gaming floor of Isle of Capri Casino has tested positive for COVID-19 or coronavirus, according to a Cooper County Health Department news release.

The visitor, who resides outside of Cooper County, visited the gaming floor from 9 to 11 a.m. The release does not indicate the visitor’s home state or county.

Visitors or employees to the casino from March 17 should:

Call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-877-435-8411. Do not go to to the emergency room or doctor’s office before calling. If unable to get through, call your local health care provider.If you do not have a local health care provider, call the Cooper County Public Health Center at 660-882-2626. The center does not have a physician on staff, however, staff can help locate a health care provider.Follow the instructions by health care professionals.Stay home: people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 can isolate at home during their illness. Restrict activities outside your home, except for getting medical care.Avoid public areas: do not go to work, school or public areas.Avoid public transportationStay away from others: Stay in a specific room and away from other people in your home. You also should use a separate bathroom, if possible.

University of Missouri Health Care and Boone Hospital Center have drive-through testing.

MU Health Care offers drive through testing for patients with physician orders. It is for patients with mild symptoms who have been assessed by a provider either through a clinic or video visit. Testing is available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily in the MU softball stadium parking lot.

MU Health Care also is offering free video visits to assess COVID-19. Patients can visit muhealthvideovisits.org and select the “COVID-19” video visit option.

Boone Hospital Center will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m Monday through Friday south of the hospital’s emergency department entrance. The drive-through is for those who have been screened by a health professional.