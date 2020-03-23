Changes in operations go into effect today. The Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood command team have also implemented a Senior Citizen Designated Shopping hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday at the Commissary for those 65 years old and older. ID cards will be checked at the door.

The General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital on Fort Leonard Wood has made changes to visitation, pharmacy refills, and clinical services as well as implementing virtual care visits in a continuing effort to care for health care needs and conserve personal protective equipment.

Fort Leonard Wood’s Public Affairs Office said the following changes in the hospital’s operations went into effect today and the hospital is only allowing one visitor per patient who must be the same person during the patient’s stay.

Pharmacy Refills

Patients seeking pharmacy refills must now either call the refill line at (800) 245-1953 or (573) 596-0128, or login to the TRICARE Online Patient Portal at https://www.tricareonline.com/tol2/prelogin/desktopIndex.xhtml. The automated service will give patients the time and date to pick up refills. Refills can only be picked up at the Main Exchange Pharmacy, at this time, the public affairs office said.

Entering the Hospital

Patients and visitors entering the hospital must enter through the main hospital entrance, primary care entrance or emergency room entrance. The main hospital emergency room entrances are open 24/7. The Primary Care Clinic entrance through the middle door is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. These are the only two entrances accessible for routine access to the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital, the public affairs office said in a release on Sunday.

Patients will be prescreened when entering the hospital. Personnel are located at each of the three entrances — main hospital door, the door nearest the emergency department and the main sliding doors by the Primary Care Department — and will ask about recent travel and symptoms. Personnel will also ask patients if they have had contact with individuals who have a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The public affairs office said this enables the hospital’s staff to help direct patients to the correct location for screening, treatment and testing.

Primary Care Clinic

The team at the Primary Care Clinic is transitioning many routine visits to virtual care visits. Clinic team members will call and schedule a time to speak with the patient about health care needs. Handling appoints over the phone or with the secure messaging system, already in place, will lessen foot traffic in the hospital and improve social distancing, the office said.

Patients who need to come into the clinic will be scheduled with staggered times, with those 65 and older receiving the earlier morning appointment times followed by well-baby visits for infants through six months in age in the early afternoon. All others will follow.

For those 65 and older, a pharmacist will be available for counseling and hand delivery of medications within the Primary Care Clinic from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. to alleviate their need to be in a pharmacy waiting area.

Patients with allergy and infusion needs will continue to be seen on a scheduled basis.

Dermatology Clinic

Routine referrals will be delayed for 60 days. The Dermatology Clinic will only see urgent referrals.

Optometry Clinic

The Optometry Clinic will only be serving the Soldier recruit mission and provide emergency services, but otherwise will be closed.

Elective surgeries have been cancelled at this time, and dental clinics are performing acute care visits only.

Mother Baby Unit

Regular care will continue with the Mother Baby Unit.

Urgent Care Clinic

An urgent care clinic, located from the current Emergency Room will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Soldier Centered Medical Team Sick Call will be located at the Urgent Care Clinic from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Anyone who has close contact with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days or is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, should not go to General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital. Report to Harper In-processing Health Screening Facility, Building 500, for screening.

For additional information, contact the Harper In-processing Health Screening Facility at (573) 596- 3663.