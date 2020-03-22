The Pulaski County Health Center announced today that two new patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Pulaski.

The county health department confirmed the third and forth positive COVID-19 cases in Pulaski County in a release today. The department stated that they are notifying people who have had close contact with the two patients and should be in quarantine.

"Staff are working with public health system partners to determine any close contacts of individuals who were possibly exposed. If so, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms," the health department stated in a release.

More information will be released after the health department investigates the two cases.