Just one week ago, Missouri had five confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. Boone County had none.

Now, Missouri has 90 confirmed cases reported by the Department of Health and Senior Services, including three deaths. Those numbers, however, were last updated at 9 p.m. Saturday and were outdated when posted.

The state count does not include five of 15 cases in Boone County or new cases discovered Saturday in Adair, Moniteau and Perry counties. The state count is does not reflect the current counts in St. Louis and there were cases reported at Fort Leonard Wood and Whiteman Air Force Base.

Columbia, along with the state, has banned gatherings of 10+ people, excluding grocery stores, child care centers and other essential venues. Kansas City and St. Louis have issued shelter-in-place orders.

St. Louis and St. Louis County authorities first announced the order, which is to begin Monday, before Kansas City officials followed later Saturday with a similar order. The order in Kansas City and surrounding areas is set to begin Tuesday.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the measure will allow people to go to grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors appointments, restaurants for carryout, to work for most businesses, and to exercise outside. There are 1.3 million people who live in the city and surrounding county.

In the Kansas City area, residents of the Jackson County and Wyandotte and Johnson counties in neighboring Kansas were ordered to stay home for anything other than "essential needs." That includes child care, health care, grocery stores, pharmacies and delivery/carry-out/drive-thru services from restaurants.

Nationally, there were 26,747 confirmed COVID-19 infections and authorities have reported 340 deaths. Worldwide, the virus that emerged last last year has infected more than 315,000 people and is blamed for 13,592 deaths, or about 4.3 percent of those infected.

Illinois, New York, California and New Jersey are implementing statewide stay-at-home orders, calling on residents to remain in their homes unless they have vital reasons to go out.

The stay-at-home rules were announced as Gov. Mike Parson detailed other measures to help residents stay in their homes, including extending driver's license and vehicle registration expirations by two months, loosening licensing and other regulations for child care services, increasing food stamp allotments for some families and pushing back state income tax filing requirements to July 15 to match the postponed federal deadline.

This story will be updated.

