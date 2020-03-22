St. Louis County on Sunday reported that it has 55 confirmed coronavirus infections, three times as many as Saturday, with "clear evidence of community transmission."

The state Department of Health and Senior Services reported 106 cases in 20 counties, Kansas City and the city of St. Louis. The state number is actually more than 150 because the state list does not include several previously reported cases.

That 9 p.m. Sunday report did not include seven cases in Boone County, where there were 17 cases on Sunday, or 32 of the 55 counted in St. Louis County. It also did not include Callaway County, where there were five cases as of Saturday or four of the 14 cases reported Sunday by the St. Louis Health Department.

The incomplete state figures show only St. Louis County and Jackson County with more cases than Boone shows in its county figures.

The state website reported four cases in Cole County, and one each in Adair, Camden, Jasper and Moniteau counties.

The St. Louis County figures were based on data available at 5 p.m., the county stated on its health department website.

The report comes as the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County will begin a complete shutdown of almost all activity except for obtaining food and medical care. A stay-at-home order takes effect at midnight and will be followed in the Kansas City area with a similar order taking effect on Tuesday.

Statewide and in Boone County, the limits are looser – public and private gatherings of more than 10 people are forbidden, restaurants and bars may only provide take-out service and businesses that remain open must not allow more than 10 people, including employees, inside.

Missourians got a glimpse into the treatments for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus that emerged last year, when state Rep. Joe Runions, D-Grandview, released a photo taken while he was on a respirator at St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City.

In a letter to Gov. Mike Parson, Runions urged him to take additional steps to make sure that hospitals and medical providers are ready for an onslaught of patients.

"My doctors are deeply concerned that they could run out of vital supplies, especially the equipment they need to keep themselves safe while caring for patients," Runions said in a statement that accompanies release of his letter. "They also say expanded testing is needed to more quickly identify and treat those who have contracted COVID-19."

Nationally, there were 33,276 confirmed coronavirus infections at 9 p.m. Sunday, with 417 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Worldwide, the disease has caused more than 335,000 infections and 14,641 deaths.

Also late Sunday, Columbia Public Schools released a letter to parents and staff at Russell Boulevard Elementary School seeking to reassure them about the possibility of being infected by an employee who later tested positive. Columbia schools suspended classes on Wednesday.

The Columbia-Boone County Health Department is tracing everyone who had contact with the employee in the 24 hours before the symptoms appeared, the message stated.

"Based on the risk assessment and contact investigation, the Health Department is not initiating further contact with Russell Boulevard staff, students or families because the employee has not had contact with those at the school within the previous 24 hours of showing COVID-19 symptoms," the statement read.

The health department is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control that the most likely time of spread is when symptoms, including fever, difficulty breathing, coughing, and/or sneezing, are present because the virus is spread in respiratory droplets in the air and on surfaces.

"With regard to the school district employee who tested positive, if you have not been contacted by the health department, you were not identified as a close contact of the individual and your risk of infection is considered to be no greater than the general population," the health department told Russell staff and family in the district’s message.

The Missouri Center for Public Health Excellence, an organization of public health departments from most of the state’s largest communities, had asked Parson on Friday to have a statewide rule that more closely resembles that in St. Louis and Kansas City.

They urged the governor to close all businesses except groceries, pharmacies and gas stations to in-store service, with all others closed except for curbside pickup, drive-thru or delivery orders.

They also urged "that all schools be closed until further notice, probably the end of the school year." Parson’s order allows schools to reopen on April 6 unless it is extended.

"We do not take this request lightly but feel that at this time there is no other way to protect our residents and health providers without requesting that our efforts become statewide efforts," the letter signed by Clay Goddard, president of the center and director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Rex Archer, vice president and director of the Kansas City Health Department.