Lewis Glen Skelton of Bentonville, 79, passed away March 19, 2020. He was born June 16, 1940 in Goodland, KS to Glen and Faye Skelton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Alan and his lovely wife of 61 years, Janice.

Lew is survived by his children, James Skelton and Sherri Skelton; brother Tom Skelton; sister Nancy Marty; three grandchildren, Nathan, Grant and Anjean; and seven great grandchildren.

Services to be announced. For complete obituary go to Funeralmation.com. Donations may be made to Circle of Life in his honor at www.GiveToCircle.org

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.