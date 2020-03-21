The Pulaski County Health Center has released the public locations the Pulaski County patient diagnosed with COVID-19 visited during the time of potential exposure to the community.

The health center also said Pulaski County WIC appointments would occur virtually beginning Monday.

The health center said people at the locations the patient diagnosed Wednesday with coronavirus visited on March 10, March, 13 and March 17 are at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms.

"There is no need for community members to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop," the health center said in a Facebook post on Friday.

The county health center said after 10 a.m. on March 10 the patient voted at the Swedeborg School Polling area. The patient was at the Lebanon Hospital Radiology Department after 2 p.m. on March 13 and was in the emergency room at General Leonard Wood Community Army Hospital after 6 p.m. on March 17.

People who may have made contact with the individual and have symptoms of a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, as well as shortness of breath and cough, can call the health center's office at (573) 736-2217. People can email the health center after hours at pulaskicovid@gmail.com, to have a screening to determine if monitoring and quarantine are required.

The health center also said WIC visits would occur by telephone or other virtual options beginning Monday as a safety precaution for the health center's staff as well as parents and children.

WIC participants will be notified by phone about how visits will occur before their appointment, the health center stated. The health center will provide updates, and individuals with questions should call (573) 736-2218 or (573) 774-3115.