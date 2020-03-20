Rolla City Hall and other enclosed city facilities will be closed to the public for walk-in services beginning Monday. However, all offices will still be working to serve residents, Rolla City Administrator John Butz said.

Butz said in a release on Friday that the effort is to curtail COVID-19 exposure.

“We are using extra precautions to reduce person-to-person contact for the foreseeable future,” Butz said.

Residents are asked to use e-mail, telephone and social media to interact with City services.

Citizens can also pay bills, submit applications and make deposits through Rolla Municipal Utilities' drop boxes located on Elm St. and on Ninth St.

“We continue to monitor the community situation daily and are encouraged by the cooperation we have seen throughout the City,” Butz said.

Butz said for updates on COVID-19 residents can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, the Phelps County Health Department www.phelpscountyhealth.com or call the state hotline at (877) 435-8411.