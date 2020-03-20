LIVINGSTON — A driver was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy in northwest Missouri after a traffic stop, authorities said.

Livingston County deputies stopped a driver in Wheeling Wednesday night. When officers "experienced problems" with the driver, a deputy shot the man, who died later at a hospital, the sheriff's office said.

A deputy was treated and released at the hospital. The deputy involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately released.

Sheriff Steve Cox asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate the shooting. A spokesman for the patrol declined to comment Friday, The St. Joseph News-Press reported.