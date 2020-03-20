A member of the Missouri House of Representatives has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Missouri House leadership issued a joint statement Friday night confirming a positive COVID-19 case in Jefferson City was a member of the House.

“We are still working to notify members and staff that might have been in contact with the member and have requested all employees stay out of the Capitol for at least the next 10 days. While we learn more and work closely with DHSS to take every precaution necessary, we keep this member and their family in our thoughts and prayers in their battle to return back to health,” Missouri House leadership said in the joint statement.