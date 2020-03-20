Fort Leonard Wood announced today announced that it has raised its Health Protection Condition from Alpha to Bravo after an identification of a non-travel-related case of the COVID-19 virus in Pulaski County.

Fort Leonard Wood’s Public Affairs Office said the patient is not on, or from Fort Leonard Wood.

“HPCON Bravo is instituted when there is an increased exposure risk and calls for strict hygiene measures as well as identification and self-quarantine of potentially exposed personnel. The HPCON change was triggered by the non-travel-related nature of the case,” the public affairs office said in a release today.

Fort Leonard Wood is questioning those seeking access to the post, screening new trainees, adjusting operations across the garrison and staff services as precautionary measures to slow the spread of the virus.

For more information about Fort Leonard Wood specific measures and information, visit https://home.army.mil/wood/index.php/about/Garrison/pao/cv19/c19.