Rolla Public Schools will also provide meals to all children who are 18 years old or younger beginning the week after spring break.

Rolla 31 School District is cancelling all classes for the week after spring break as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 , and will provide meals to all children who are 18 years old or younger during the period, the district said in an update.

The district said its teachers have worked to create a Five Day Learning Plan for each grade level as well as subject area for the week after spring break from March 30 through April 3.

The district said the learning plans are designed to give parents and students resources and activities to cover concepts in each area and to deter any learning slide during the cancellation.

Rolla school district said it plans to resume classes on Monday, April 6, and will communicate to parents an instructional plan designed for a more long term closure if concerns with COVID-19 continue.

Rolla Public Schools will be providing meals to all children 18 years old and under, which will be available Monday, March 30, Wednesday, April 1 and Friday, April 3, the district said in an update on Thursday.

On-site pick up will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the main front office entrance of Wyman Elementary, main front entrance of Truman Elementary and main front circle drive at Rolla Junior High.

Rolla bus drivers will have food available at the following mobile sites on Monday, March 30, Wednesday April 1 and Friday, April 3:

VFW Hall

15035 US Hwy 63 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Shriners Club

15795 Missouri Highway 72 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kokomo Joe’s

10450 State Route V 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Vichy Road and Woodcrest

Vichy Road 11:10 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

Academy Sports

Lower Lot at 1575 Westside Drive 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Each child will receive two lunches and two breakfast grab and go style meals, the district said. The same meals will be served at each site and meals can be picked up at whatever location is most convenient, regardless of attendance zone.

Children must be present when meals are picked up.

Other Community Food Distribution Opportunities

Rolla school district is working in partnership with other community organizations to provide meal pick up opportunities before and during the school closure.

The following community food distributors and other organizations are offering free meal service:

Hope Alliance of Missouri

Friday, March 20

First Baptist Church 801 N. Cedar St. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 21

Ridgeview Christian Church 806 Ridgeview Road 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, March 27

Sinclair Gas Station 2003 N. Bishop St. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, April 3

Wyman, Truman, and the Junior High - times to be determined

Phelps County Faith Distribution

Saturday, March 21 Grace Church 12640 South U.S. Highway 63 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Enter the parking lot through County Road 5020 just south of the church and immediately before the Fairgrounds. For eligibility requirements, go to phelpscountyfood.org or for more information, email phelpscountyfood@gmail.com.

Rolla Church of the Nazarene

Saturday, March 21 First Baptist Church of Newburg Parking Lot 524 S. Walnut St. 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Bring laundry baskets or boxes with names on them and some proof of residency in Phelps County. While they register their box will be filled then they can pick up and go. This is a new procedure this month to attempt to minimize contact.

Greentree Church

Saturday, April 7 Greentree Church Parking Lot 800 Greentree Road