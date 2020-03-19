Due to concerns over COVID Pershing Memorial Hospital has instituted a visitor policy and has available limited entrances to the hospital.

“In order to protect our patients, visitors, and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pershing Health System is implementing a special visitor policy at this time,” a press release said.

Facility entrances are also limited for an undetermined amount of time.

While the emergency room entrance will remain open at all times, however, access to the main entrance, which will be used for patient entry, will be limited during weekend and evening hours.

Entrance through the main hospital doors will be open during these times: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.,

Monday-Friday; 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday. The main entrance will be closed on Sundays.

All visitors will be asked routine wellness and travel questions.

Current visitation restrictions include:

Visitors are limited to one adult per patient. Children under the age of 16 are not permitted to visit, including siblings. Visitors experiencing signs of illness will not be allowed access until they are free of signs and symptoms.

“Our facility and providers continue to follow the CDC guidelines regarding testing. Test kits remain very limited and will be reserved for severely ill patients who meet established CDC criteria,” the press release said.