Driver’s license testing sites scheduled in Cubs, Salem and Vienna are closed through April 1.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I Commanding Officer Eddie Blaylock made the announcement today, stating the written test will be available at Troop I Headquarters in Rolla at 1301 Nagogami Road from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Friday.

Road tests will not be conducted, and motorcycle skills tests will be carried out if the pavement is dry.

Blaylock said citizens should come to the window and sign in when entering the driver’s license examination building, and only applicants will be allowed in the testing area.

The patrol will re-evaluate the temporary closure of testing locations to determine if the normal schedule will resume on April 1.

Residents can visit the patrol website to determine the nearest open testing location at

https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/HP32DES/InitialSortAction?column=troop

The website includes the station location and hours of operation.