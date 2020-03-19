The Mexico Ledger office will be closed until further notice as part of the community effort to slow the spread of novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

We will continue to operate, take calls and publish the newspaper.

For subscription, payment or advertising questions, please call Kathy Dugan at 573-721-5396 or email kdugan@mexicoledger.com

For obituaries please contact Deanna Roberts at 573-581-1111 or email droberts@mexicoledger.com

To reach our reporter, Charles Dunlap, please email cdunlap@gatehousemedia.com.