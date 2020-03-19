Newton County Health Department Director Larry Bergner offers guidance in how to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our area. His recommendations include:

frequent 20-second hand wash with warm water and soap.

Keep gatherings / meetings to less than 10 people. Postpone meetings or use conference calls.

Restaurants should use creative ways such as utilizing drive thru, carry out and deliveries while keeping the number of people in the dining room to a minimum.

All events and gatherings should be postponed or canceled for the time being.

Reduce travel to essential only (work if necessary, groceries, and pharmacy).

Use social distancing, stay home if possible. Keep kids at home – you should only be around immediate family in your household.

If you feel sick, have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, stay at home.

If you are sick enough that you must see a doctor call ahead before visiting. If you are unsure if you need a doctor, call the hotline below.

Those who are most at risk – older people and those with severe chronic conditions. Please stay home if possible.

Be courteous to everyone, especially those who take care of us like firemen, policemen and health care workers – help us take care of them by helping them to stay healthy.

Isolate, separate, don’t touch your face, and keep a distance of 6 feet from others. Let’s help flatten the curve in the next 3 weeks.

If you have questions or concerns you can contact the State Corona Virus Hotline at 877-435-8411. You may also contact the Newton County Health Department at 417-451-3743, or visit our website at newtoncountyhealth.org.