Due to the CDC social distancing recommendations with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Rolla Daily News office will be closed until further notice.

We are still working to provide our customers with the best possible service during this time. We will continue to operate, take calls and publish our papers.

Please call our office at 573-364-2468 for further instructions or check TheRollaDailyNews.com for specific contact emails. If you have any more questions please email Joyce Miller, Regional Editor at jmiller@lakesunonline.com.