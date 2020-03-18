Phelps- Maries County Health Department in their latest update said there are no positive cases of COVID-19 in Phelps or Maries counties.

Phelps Health has introduced a drive-through respiratory screening station that opened today for patients in need of medical screenings.

The drive-through respiratory screening station is an evolving project to prioritize patients for the Phelps Health Emergency Department. Phelps Health on Wednesday said the department had exceeded the capacity of patients seeking treatment for respiratory-type conditions.

“This service will allow patients to receive a medical screening and will serve as an extension of our Emergency Department,” Phelps Health said.

The drive-through screening station is open from 8 a.m. to midnight in the Phelps Health and Missouri University of Science and Technology parking lot off of 10th St. across from the Phelps Health Emergency Department.

Vehicles should enter the parking lot for a respiratory screening from 10th St. onto Innovation Drive. From there, staff will direct patients where to go once in the parking lot, Phelps Health said.

Phelps Health said illnesses or conditions that can cause respiratory issues include COVID-19 — if patients meet the required criteria by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services — influenza, asthma, COPD, chronic bronchitis or strep throat.

“Our team of nurse practitioners and physicians who are working in the station can help diagnose and treat patients right from their cars,” Phelps Health said.

As the drive-through station is an evolving project, Phelps Health said things are changing daily, and sometimes on an hourly basis. Phelps Health directs residents to its page Phelpshealth.org. for updates as new developments become available.

Phelps Health Visitor Restrictions

Phelps Health has implemented new visitor restrictions at all of its facilities due to concerns of exposure to COVID-19.

Phelps Health said no visitors are allowed in the Behavioral Health Unit, Transitional Care Facility and Acute Rehabilitation Unit at Phelps Health Hospital.

Phelps Health restricted visitors of Obstetrics, Pediatrics and Nursery patients at Phelps Health Hospital to parents only, or one support person who is older than 18.

Only one designated family member or support person will be allowed per patient for all surgeries. In all other Phelps Health patient care areas — including the hospital and all clinics — only one designated family member or support person will be allowed per patient.

All visitors must pass an initial screening process in order to visit patients. Phelps Health said they will not allow people to visit Phelps Health patients who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or people who have a suspected case of COVID-19.

Phelps Health anticipates more screenings will occur as COVID-19 spreads and asks residents to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for avoiding large gatherings by practicing social distancing.